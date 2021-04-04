2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-9.jpg

Ducks Forward Maggie Lacey (22) takes the ball upfield in search for a teammate to pass to. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-6.jpg

Ducks Midfielder Sofia Vinas (19) rushes the ball upfield. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-2.jpg

Ducks Defender Chai Cortez (6) prepares for a corner kick against Buffalo defense. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-4.jpg

Ducks Forward Maggie Lacey (22) attempts to keep the ball in bounds against Buffalo defense. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-7.jpg

Ducks Midfielder Zoe Hasenauer (17) pulls the ball back against Buffalo defenses. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-3.jpg

Ducks Forward Jordan Wormdahl (7) kicks the ball to a fellow teammate. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-10.jpg

Ducks Defender Mia Palmer (13) takes possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-5.jpg

Ducks Midfielder Sofia Vinas (19) passes to a teammate as Buffalo defense attempts to gain control of the ball. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-13.jpg

Ducks Midfielder Chardonnay Curran (4) searches for a pass during gameplay. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-11.jpg

Ducks Midfielder Zoe Hasenauer (17) passes the ball to a teammate. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-8.jpg

Ducks fans enjoy watching the game in person once again. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-12.jpg

Ducks Midfielder Caitlin Shaw (14) controls the ball against Buffalo Defender Sofia Weiner (24). Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-14.jpg

Buffaloes Defender Lawson Willis (15) tries to gain control of the ball against Ducks Forward Ally Cook (33). Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado-15.jpg

Ducks Forward Lexi Romero (8) attempts a shot against Buffalo defense. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.SOCvsColorado.jpg

Ducks Forward Lexi Romero (8) rushes the ball upfield towards Buffalo defense. Oregon Ducks soccer takes on the University of Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Senior Photographer

Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld