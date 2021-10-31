2021.10.31.EMG.MAS.WSOCvUW-2.jpg

Ducks Midfielder Zoe Hasenauer (17) charges the ball past Husky defense. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the University of Washington Huskies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on October 31, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.10.31.EMG.MAS.WSOCvUW-3.jpg

Ducks Forward Eden Hardy (3) prepares a kick to teammate. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the University of Washington Huskies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on October 31, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.10.31.EMG.MAS.WSOCvUW-4.jpg

Ducks midfielder Zoe Hasenauer (17) pulls back the ball against Husky defense. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the University of Washington Huskies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on October 31, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.10.31.EMG.MAS.WSOCvUW-8.jpg

Ducks forward Ally Cook (33) falls after a collision with Husky defender Peyton McGee (35). Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the University of Washington Huskies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on October 31, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.10.31.EMG.MAS.WSOCvUW-5.jpg

Ducks forward Eden Hardy (3) passes to teammate Mia Palmer (13). Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the University of Washington Huskies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on October 31, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.10.31.EMG.MAS.WSOCvUW-10.jpg

Ducks defender Croix Soto (11) exits the field as halftime is called. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the University of Washington Huskies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on October 31, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Husky goalie Olivia Sekany (00) kicks the ball towards teammates. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the University of Washington Huskies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on October 31, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.10.31.EMG.MAS.WSOCvUW-9.jpg

Ducks midfielder Zoe Hasenauer (17) prepares a penalty kick against Huskies defense. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the University of Washington Huskies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on October 31, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.10.31.EMG.MAS.WSOCvUW.jpg

The Duck Samba drum crew plays a triumphant tune for players and fans. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the University of Washington Huskies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on October 31, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.10.31.EMG.MAS.WSOCvUW-11.jpg

Ducks forward Ally Cook (33) talks to some fans before halftime. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the University of Washington Huskies at Pape Field in Eugene, Ore., on October 31, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

