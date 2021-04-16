2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-10.jpg

Ducks midfielder Sofia Vinas (19) and Beavers Forward Sophie Conrad (5) fight for possession of the ball. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-4.jpg

Ducks Forward Eden Hardy (3) pulls the ball away from Beavers defense. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-2.jpg

Ducks Midfielder Zoe Hasenauer (17) and Beavers Midfielder Laura Galceran (8) head the ball for possession. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-5.jpg

Ducks Midfielder True Dydasco (5) rushes the ball upfield and kicks to a team member. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-6.jpg

Ducks Forward Ally Cook (33) falls to the ground after colliding with Beavers Midfielder Sydney Studer (22). Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-3.jpg

Ducks Defender Mia Palmer (13) prepares to throw the ball in to a teammate. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-8.jpg

Ducks Midfielder Caitlin Shaw (14) maintains control of the ball against Beavers defenses. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-9.jpg

Ducks midfielder Chardonnay Curran (4) pushes through Beavers defenses as fellow teammate True Dydasco falls after a collision. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db.jpg

Oregon Defender Croix Soto (11) kicks to a teammate at the start of the first half. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-7.jpg

Ducks Forward Ally Cook (33) prepares to trap an incoming throw in. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-11.jpg

Ducks midfielder Caitlin Shaw (14) defends against Beavers midfielder Abby Schwartz (12). Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-12.jpg

Ducks Forward Jordan Wormdahl (7) gets help from teammates after being hit in the head. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-14.jpg

Ducks fans celebrate the civil war win. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.04.16.EMG.MAS.SocvOSU.db-13.jpg

Ducks offense celebrate the win after a goal was made during overtime. Oregon Ducks Soccer take on the Oregon State Beavers at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 16, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Senior Photographer

Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld