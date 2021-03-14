2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-01.jpg

Oregon forward Eden Hardy (3) kneels before the start of the game in acknowledgement of systemic racism in the United States. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-02.jpg

Ducks midfielder Chardonnay Curran (4) and defender Chai Cortez (6) hype each other up at the start of the game. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-03.jpg

Ducks midfielder Megan Rucker (15) passes the ball up the field. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-04.jpg

Oregon midfielder Megan Rucker (15) takes a throw-in for the Ducks. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-05.jpg

Arizona defender Sabrina Enciso (16) challenges Oregon forward Ally Cook (33). Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-06.jpg

Wildcats defender Sabrina Enciso (16) kicks the ball up the field. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-07.jpg

Ducks midfielder Caitlin Shaw (14) pushes past a Wildcats defender. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-08.jpg

A Ducks player passes the ball up the field. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-09.jpg

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, live spectators are replaced with cardboard cutouts at Papé Field. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-10.jpg

Wildcats defender Jasmine Young (4) kicks the ball up the field. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-11.jpg

Ducks goalkeeper Leah Freeman (1) takes a goal kick. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-12.jpg

Arizona defender Ava Hetzel (15) collides with Oregon forward Maggie Lacey (22) while going after the ball. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-13.jpg

Ducks forward Jordan Wormdahl (7) calls out for the ball before scoring what would be the game-winning goal. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-14.jpg

The Ducks celebrate their go-ahead goal with five minutes remaining in the game. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-15.jpg

Wildcats midfielder Alex Day (12) kicks the ball up the field. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.14.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsUofA-16.jpg

Oregon forward Jordan Wormdahl (7) does the post-game interview after scoring the game’s lone goal. Oregon Soccer takes on the University of Arizona at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 14, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)