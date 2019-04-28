2019.04.28.EMG.BCG.SOFT.vs.OSU-1-2.jpg

Ducks outfielders Haley Cruse (26) and Hannah Galey (8) collide while attempting to catch the ball. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

 Benjamin Cooper Green
Ducks pitcher Jordan Dail (2) warms up prior to the game. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Catcher Shaye Bowden (28) warms up. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks Haley Cruse (28), Rachel Cid (20), Lexi Wagner (35), and Jasmine Sievers (5) pose for a picture prior to the game. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Haley Cruse (26) stretches before her first at bat of the game. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
A fan claps after Ducks outfielder Haley Cruse (26) hits a single. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Beavers outfielder Shelby Weeks (20) warms up before approaching home plate. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Lexi Wagner (35) waits for the pitch. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Utility player Missy Nunes (24) fumbles with the ball before throwing the runner out at first. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Haley Cruse (26) barely avoids being tagged out back at first after failing to steal second base. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Oregon Duck watches during the 4th inning. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Beavers storm home plate after a home run. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Haley Cruse (26) safely slides into second base. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Ducks celebrate as infielder Rachel Cid (20) approaches home plate. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Ducks stand for the national anthem. Oregon Ducks softball takes on Oregon State University at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 26, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

