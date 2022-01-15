2021.01.15.MAS.UOMensTennisvBoise-3.jpg

Ducks player prepares a serve to Boise State. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks player Youssef Kadiri celebrates a successful run. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks players congratulate eachother between matches. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks tennis volley the ball back to Boise State. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks sophomore Luke Vandecasteele serves to Boise State. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks freshman Youssef Kadiri prepares to hit the ball back to Boise State defense. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks junior Joshua Carlton prepares to rebound a pass made by Boise State. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks freshman Quinn Vandecasteele serves towards Boise State defense. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks players take a break between matches to cool down. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks players are all smiles after another match win. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks freshman Youssef Kadiri moves to hit the ball back to Boise State defense. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks players are coached on the sidelines by head coach Kristian Widen. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks junior Ivailo Keremedchiev serves to opposing team. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks player attempts to save a ball from going out of bounds. Ducks Men's Tennis take on Boise State at the UO Sutdent Tennis Center on Jan. 15, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

