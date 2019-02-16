2019.EMG.HMW.mbb.vs.OSU-10.jpg

Ducks forward Paul White eyes down the Oregon State defender before nailing the jump shot. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) attempts to blow past the Oregon State defender. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King (2) draws the hard foul. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) presses the in-bounder as the Ducks begin to get desperate late in the second half. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) and forward Kenny Wooten (14) run the pick and roll. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks guard Ehab Amin hits the deck after being called for the loose ball foul. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
The Oregon State defense collapses on Ducks guard Payton Pritchard as he drives to the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) takes the contested layup to start off the game. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King (2) pauses to find the open man during the fast break. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King takes the uncontested three pointer. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks forward Paul White (13) gets ready to whip the ball to the open man. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks players Payton Pritchard (3) and Louis King (2) double team the Beavers guard during the full court press. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) takes the layup while blanketed by the Oregon State defense. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) distastefully checks the score mid play. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten adjusts his protective mask before the second half of play. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)
Duck forward Miles Norris (5) drops in the easy layup. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on rivals Oregon State University at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. on Feb. 16, 2019. (Henry Ward/Daily Emerald)

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

