2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-7.jpg

Teammates help up Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) after a fall. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-4.jpg

Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) makes a pass past Cougar defense. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-16.jpg

Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares (11) wrestles the ball from Cougar Defense. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-5.jpg

A ref from the game blows his whistle to indicate the start of gameplay. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-2.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) searches for a pass. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-9.jpg

Two ducks players defend against Cougar offense. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-6.jpg

Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) searches for pass to his teammates. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-8.jpg

Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares (11) celebrates his teams successful three-pointer. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-11.jpg

Duck fans in the student section sing to 'Shout", a mid-game tradition at the University. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-3.jpg

Ducks cheer perform a dance to Doja Cat's "Vegas (from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for 'Elvis')". Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-10.jpg

Ducks center Kel'el Ware jumps above the crowd of players to attempt a jump shot. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-12.jpg

Ducks players rest on the bench between gameplay. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt.jpg

Ducks guard Brennan Rigsby (4) drives the ball down the court. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-13.jpg

Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) dunks the ball successfully. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-14.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) passes the ball to Ducks center Kel'el Ware (10). Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2022.12.01.EMG.MAS.MensBballvWashSt-15.jpg

Brennan Rigsby (4) practices before the start of the second half. Oregon Mens Basketball host the Washington State Cougars at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Photo Editor

Hi, I'm Maddie! I've been a photographer at the Emerald for three years, and I am excited to now be serving as the Photo Editor for the 2022-2023 school year.