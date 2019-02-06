+11 
Ducks forwards Kenny Wooten (14) and Francis Okoro (33) warm up prior to the first half. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Johnson (54) stretches as he watches his teammates during warm ups. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) and center Bol Bol (1) laugh during warm ups. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Leaping into the air in an attempt to catch the ball, Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) gets his finger tips on the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cal guard Matt Bradley (20) looks into the stands while wiping the sweat from his forehead. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Louis King (2) sticks his leg out to interrupt the Cal pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cal guard Paris Austin (3) and Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) watch a fleeting ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cal headcoach Wyking Jones expresses his frustrations with a referee. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cal forward Justice Sueing (10) loses control of the ball after being fouled on his way to the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks forward Paul White (13) turns to take the ball up the court after a Cal basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cal forward Justice Sueing (10) drives towards the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Cal guard Paris Austin (3) jumps around Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) to pass the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of California Berkeley at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 06, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

