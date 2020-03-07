2020.3.7.EMG.MMM.MBBv.Stanford-3.jpg

Will Richardson (0), guard for the Ducks, makes an attempt to shoot. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Addison Patterson (22), guard for the Ducks, looks down the court. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) waves to the crowd as he leaves the court for the last time. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Francis Okoro, forward for the Ducks, prepares for a pass. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Peyton Pritchard (3), guard for the Ducks, pushes past the Stanford defense. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) tries to drive baseline. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The logo of the Duck's uniform. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Lukas Kisunas (32), forward for Stanford, is pushed back by an Oregon player. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks guard Addison Patterson (22) holds the follow through. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Bryce Wills (2), guard for Stanford, prepares to pass down the court. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Daejon Davis (1), guard for Stanford, waits for a pass on the side of the court. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) celebrates after making a three pointer. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) takes a breather after a disapointing moment. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Peyton Pritchard (3), guard for the Ducks, looks down the court. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) celebrates after a layup. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Peyton Pritchard (3), guard for the Ducks, attempts to block a Stanford player. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) celebrates after scoring. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
C.J. Walker (4), forward for the Ducks, catches a rebound. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) is hugged by teammates as he enters the bench after leaving the court for the last time. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) celebrates the championship with fellow senior Anthony Mathis (32). Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Peyton Pritchard (3), guard for the Ducks, celebrates with his team. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Senior Shakur Juiston (10), forward for the Ducks, gives a farewell speech. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Peyton Pritchard (3), guard for the Ducks, cuts a piece of net. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Senior Shakur Juiston (10), forward for the Ducks, cuts a piece off of the net.Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Peyton Pritchard (3), guard for the Ducks, ties his piece of net on his hat. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The championship hat. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) is all smiles after teh win. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Peyton Pritchard (3), guard for the Ducks, walks through fans one last time. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 7, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Ducks Head Coacch Dana Altman has the net draped around his neck after winning. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The Ducks celebrate with the trophy. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) throws up the trophy for the home crowd. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on Stanford at Matthew Knight Arena. on Mar. 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

