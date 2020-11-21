2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-13.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) runs for a gain inn yardage. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-15.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) runs through the hole. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-16.jpg

Ducks inside linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia (41) stares down a Bruin. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-10.jpg

Bruins wide receiver Ethan Fernea (36) celebrates a first down. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-12.jpg

Bruins defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24) leaps for a touch down. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-14.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) sets up pre snap. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-9.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates Travis Dye's (26) touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-11.jpg

Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) throws from the pocket. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-7.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Devon Williams (2) grabs a touchdown pass. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-4.jpg

Ducks cornerback Ceommodore Lenoir (0) goes for a leap into the stands. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-8.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) scores a touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-5.jpg

Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) hands the ball off. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-3.jpg

The Ducks walk into the locker room before the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-6.jpg

Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the huddle. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-1.jpg

Head Coach Mario Cristobal high fives player during the warmups. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA1-2.jpg

Ducks running back Cyrus Habibbi-Likio (33) smiles during pregame. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

Follow DL Young on instagram @cinematicsonly

Photographer

You may have seen me on Tik Tok, but this is my first priority. Follow along with me @cinematicsonly on all platforms.