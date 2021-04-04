2021.04.04.EMG.MAS.WLAXvUSC-2.jpg

Ducks and Trojans charge for control of the ball. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Attacker Hanna Hilcoff (32) rushes up the field towards Trojan defenses. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks offense celebrate a goal early in the first half. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Midfielder Morgan McCarthy (5) searches for a pass to Ducks offense. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Attacker Hanna Hilcoff (32) and Trojans Attacker Maddie McDaniel (18) lunge to gain control of the ball. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Midfielder Katie Collins (8) scans the field for the ball. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Attacker Alli Bateman (12) searches for a pass against Trojans Defender Natali Byrne (8). Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Midfielder Nakeeya McCardell (23) prepares to catch the ball. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Goalie Alle Dunbar (45) moments before stopping a goal attempt by Trojan offense. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Attacker Hanna Hilcoff (32) fights to keep possession of the ball against Trojan defense. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Midfielder Morgan McCarthy (5) prepares to catch a pass made by Ducks Midfielder Katie Collins (8). Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Attacker Lillian Stump (24) rushes around Trojans Defender Kaleigh Brennan (28). Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Midfielder Morgan McCarthy (5) powers through Trojans defensive efforts. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Midfielder Nakeeya McCardell (23) rushes down the field towards teammates. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks cheer on their teammates from the bench. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Attacker Hanna Hilcoff (32) fights for the ball during the toss up. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the USC Trojans at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 4, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Senior Photographer

Maddie is currently the Senior Photographer for the Photo Desk of the Emerald. Her instagram is: @maddievtheworld