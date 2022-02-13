2022.02.12.EMG.MAS.WLAX.vGeorgeMason-12.jpg

Ducks goalie Cassidy Eckert (45) lunges towards the ball before it falls out of bounds. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
The two teams clash during the ball drop in for the third quarter. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Katie Collins (8) makes a break past Patriot defenses. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks teammates celebrate a goal. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks offense celebrate a successful goal. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks attacker Hanna Hilcoff (32) searches for a pass. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Morgan McCarthy (5) passes to a teammate on the goal line. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans eagerly watch the Saturday afternoon showdown. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks attacker Bailey Smith (26) takes a fall after clashing with a member of the opposing team. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Two Ducks midfielders rejoice after a goal is made. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks celebrate their win after the game is called. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks midfielder Mara Zajac (11) prepares to make a pass to a teammate. Oregon Ducks Lacrosse take on the George Mason University Patriots at Papé Field on Feb. 12, 2022 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

