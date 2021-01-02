2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-11.jpg

The teams merge to congratulate each other after the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-13.jpg

Ducks safety Bennett Williams (15) hangs his head during his walk back to the locker room. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-12.jpg

Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks up at the scoreboard as he heads to the lockerroom after the loss. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-10.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) runs toward the sideline. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-8.jpg

Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) breaks a tackle as he scrambles for yardage. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-9.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Josh Delgado (83) turns upfield. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-7.jpg

Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (3) breaks a Duck tackle. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-4.jpg

Both teams pile up to grab a loose ball. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-6.jpg

Ducks Strength & Conditioning Coordinator Aaron Feld puts up four fingers to signify the start of the fourth quarter. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-5.jpg

Ducks offensive lineman Cole Young (67) tries to get teh crowd pumped. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-3.jpg

Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) rolls out to run from a defender. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-1.jpg

A Ducks fan has a custom pair of shoes with running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) drawn on the sides. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)
2021.1.2.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.IS.SH-2.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Kris Huston (14) tries to stiff arm a defender. Oregon Ducks football takes on Iowa State for the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 2, 2021. (DL Young/Emerald)

