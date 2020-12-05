12.5.2020.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.CAL.SH-11.jpg

Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) throws from the pocket. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Bennett Williams (15) celebrates with teammate Nick Pickett (6). Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) throws on the run. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibbodeaux (5) dives for a tackle. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) runs for a short gain. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The stands are empty in California Memorial Stadium. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) attempts to stiff arm a bearOregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks inside linebacker MJ Cunningham (39) waves his towel to pump up his team. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks innside linebacker Noah Sewell (1) talks to his teammates on the sidelines. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) scrambles for yardage. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) runs towards the sideline. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) walks into the locker room after the loss. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Mykael Wright (2) hangs his head going to the locker room after the loss. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks Head Coach Mario Cristobal runs back to the sideline. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

Photographer

Photographer