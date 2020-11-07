2020.11.7.EMG.DLY.UO.VS.STAN-1.jpg

Autzen Stadium is empty during the first game of the season. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks inside linebacker Noah Sewell (1)celebrates a defensive play. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Stanford running back Austin Jones (20) breaks free from the Ducks defenders. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) dodges an extended arm from a defender. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back C.J Verdell (7) breaks free for some open yardage. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (0) leaps into the crowd full of pictures of fans. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) warms up during the pregame. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Jaylon Redd (30) makes a catch in between 3 defenders. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Mykael Wright (2) defends a pass from Stanford. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Johnny Johnson III (3) makes a catch to put the Ducks in the red zone. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) throws in the pocket. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

Photographer

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but am originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.