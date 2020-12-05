12.5.2020.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.CAL.FH-3.jpg

Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) walks into the locker room. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
A cardboard cutout of Marshawn Lynch's famous cart joyride sits in the stadium alone. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The Ducks warm up before the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The ducks walk out of the locker room before the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks defensive tackle Jordon Scott (3) goes through his pre game prayer. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Cal fans view the game from a far. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The sun sets over the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Bears running back Bradrick Shaw (9) celebrates his touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) waltzes into the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Bears running back Christopher Brown Jr. (34) tries for the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) dodges a defending bear. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) takes the ball duringn an option play. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates his touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

