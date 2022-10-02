10.01.2022.EMG.MAS.FB.UOvStanfordblox-3.jpg

Ducks defense run forward towards Stanford offense on a kick off. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Duck sophomore inside linebacker Noah Sewell (1) recovers a fumble made by Cardinal offense, rushing the ball towards Ducks goal line. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks senior wide receiver Chase Cota (23) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
The Ducks crowd surfs through a packed student section during the third quarter. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks junior defensive back Jamal Hill (19) celebrates Noah Sewell's (1) fumble recovery into the endzone. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A fan excitedly waves around a University of Oregon flag after a Ducks touchdown. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks sophomore wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) scores a touchdown for the Ducks with Cardinal defense on his heels. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
The balls used for the game are picked up around the field after warm ups concluded. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks senior quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass to the left side of Ducks offense. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks sophomore Sean Dollars (5) rushes the ball towards the endzone as Cardinal defense attempts to stop this movement. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks freshman running back Jordan James (20) edges over the line in order to score a rushing touchdown for the Ducks. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans make their way to their seats prior to the start of the evenings game. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Chase Cota (23) and other members of the Ducks football team take a moment to themselves before the game begins. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks sophomore running back Bucky Irving (0) is handed the ball by quarterback Bo Nix (10). The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Duck cheerleaders hype up the crowd during the third quarter. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Cardinal players watch the field during the second quarter. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 1, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.(Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

