Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) celebrates scoring a rushing touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Stanford's offense and the Ducks defense line up late in the fourth quarter. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Devon Williams (2) slips away from a defender. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) hands the ball off to running back C.J. Verdell (7). Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Both teams dive to regain posession after the fumbled ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Verone McKinley III (23) forces a fumble. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The empty stands at Autzen Stadium are still illuminated by the game lights. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) finds open field and picks up extra yardage. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back C.J. Verdell (7) pauses before the play. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
A picture of a puppy hid in the cardboard cutout student section. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Bennet Williams (15) tackles Stanford wide reciever Simi Fehoko Jr. (13). Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks safety Bennet Williams (15) celebrates his defensive stop with Ducks defensive end Braydn Swinson (44). Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) throws on the run. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Stanford wide reciever Brycen Tremayne (81) stretches out in attempt to catch a touchdown pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford University at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov 7, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

Photographer

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but am originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.