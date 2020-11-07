Follow DL Young on instagram @cinematicsonly
featured
Photos: Ducks football beats Stanford 35-14.
- David Young
-
- Updated
David Young
Photographer
I'm a photographer based in Oregon but am originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today