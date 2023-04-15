2023.04.14.EMG.JS.WLAX.UO.vs.ASU-1.jpg

An ASU player looks to the ref to call the start of possession for the Ducks. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Alyssa Wright (7) takes a strong crosscheck from a defending Sun Devil. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Gabby Cleveland (6) drives to the net and prepares to shoot the ball. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Bailey Smith halts her charge to the net after an official calls off the play. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Alyssa Wright (7) looks for an open teammate in Sun Devil territory. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Two Ducks surround an ASU ball handler in the Ducks defensive zone. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Alyssa Wright prepares for free position waiting for the official's call. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Ducks huddle after the Sun Devil's lead begins to grow. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Riley Taylor throws her stick as her team inches closer to a massive comeback. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Both a worried Sun Devil team and hopeful Ducks team huddle up to get on track to finish the game strong. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A Sun Devil looks to the score board as the Ducks celebrate behind her celebrating a game-tying goal. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
With the sun beaming down on Papé Field, Lauren Rismani (3) handles the ball in the Ducks defensive zone. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Bailey Smith pulls her stick back and prepares to shoot the ball. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The team rushes onto the field and celebrate a huge comeback win. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The rest of the team comes together and jumps around in celebration. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks take a break from celebration to meet with the disappointed and shocked Sun Devils. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Mara Zajac (11) soaks in the Oregon sunset after the game's conclusion. The Oregon Ducks Lacrosse team take on the Arizona State Sound Devils at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on April 14th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)