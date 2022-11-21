2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-3.jpg

The Ducks huddle in the tunnel surrounded by Oregon students as they prepare for a top 3 matchup. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-4.jpg

Will Richardson (0) looks to make a defensive stop on Houston's first possession of the game. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-5.jpg

A Houston player drives into Quincy Guerrier. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-6.jpg

Rivaldo Soares boxes out his opponent and looks for a rebound. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-7.jpg

N'Faly Dante (1) and Nate Bittle (32) both collapse toward a Houston player to prevent the easy layup. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-8.jpg

A Houston player looks to deflect the ball off of Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) to prevent a turnover. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-9.jpg

Quincy Guerrier gets support from the bench after a tough play on his end. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-10.jpg

N'Faly Dante (1) laughs in disbelief after being called for a foul. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-11.jpg

Quincy Guerrier gets into position as he prepares for the Houston inbound play. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.18.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-12.jpg

Will Richardson (0) drives down the middle of the paint for an easy layup. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-13.jpg

Rivaldo Soares (11) attempts to make a much needed three-pointer. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-14.jpg

A Houston player takes contact from Rivaldo Soares and tries to make a tough hook shot. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-15.jpg

N'Faly Dante gathers a rebound with a Houston player pressuring him. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-16.jpg

Will Richardson pivots towards the corner of the court while being pressed by a Houston defender. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-17.jpg

Quincy Guerrier shows frustration after committing a bad foul. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-18.jpg

Tyrone Williams (2) helps Will Richardson (0) trap a Houston ball handler. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vsHouston-19.jpg

Rivaldo Soares (11) calls his team together after a Duck foul was committed. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-23.jpg

Rivaldo Soares (11) looks at fans sitting courtside after getting knocked down by a Houston player. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-20.jpg

Coach Dana Altman talks with Kel'el Ware about a previous play. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-21.jpg

Dana Altman watches the teams lack of offense in the final minutes extinguish any hopes left of winning the game. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.11.20.EMG.JS.MBB.Oregon.vs.Houston-22.jpg

Quincy Guerrier looks up at the scoreboard in disbelief about the team's performance. The Oregon Ducks host the #3 Houston Cougars on November 20th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)

