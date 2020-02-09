2020.2.9.EMG.MFK.WBB.UO.vs.Arizona State-2.jpg

Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shows respect for Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester who recently passed away in a helicopter accident. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) drives towards the bucket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) argues with the ref. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The Duck looks cute for a photo. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Lydia Giomi (14) and guard Taylor Chavez (3) wrestle an Arizona State player for the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) drives down the middle of the court. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles at the top the arc. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Taylor Chaves (3) drives to the basket during a fast break. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) takes a contested layup. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) makes a pass. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) catches the rebound and shoots the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) yells to her teammates. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Satou Sabally (0) attempts to steal the ball from the other team. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks forward Ruthy Hebard (24) shoots a free throw. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks guard Taylor Chavez (3) dribbles baseline. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) gets up to block Iris Mbulito (23). Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Minyon Moore (23) drives past a defender. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Jaz Shelley (4) drives the ball towards the basket. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Two young Ducks fans high five after aprticipating in an organized competition during a timeout. Oregon Ducks women’s basketball takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb 9, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

