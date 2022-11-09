2022.11.07.EMG.JS.MBB.UO.FloridaA&M-1.jpg

Keeshawn Barthelemy gets his first introduction as an Oregon Duck. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Rivaldo Shares gives an opponent a fist bump before tip-off. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Will Richardson (0) holds the ball away from the defender as he waits for a teammate to open up. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Will Richardson (0) watches as Rivaldo Stares (11) and Quincy Guerrier (13) trap their opponent in Rattler territory. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
N'Faly Dante (1) sets a screen for Rivaldo Soares (11) to drive towards the hoop. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Will Richardson (0) reaches his hands out to play clean defense against his opponent. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) celebrates an Oregon three-pointer. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Quincy Guerrier (13) opens up to receive the inbound from his teammate. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Nate Bittle (32) yells as he slams down a big dunk. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Kel'el Ware breaks free for an easy layup. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Quincy Guerrier (13) seems to not agree with the referee's call as he is given a charging foul. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Kel'el Ware extends his arm out to try to block his opponent's shot. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) calls for the ball as a defender presses up on him. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Nate Bitttle (32) rises above all the surrounding defenders for the easy layup.The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena.(Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Rivaldo Soares defends a driving Rattler. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The team comes together during a time out. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Quincy Guerrier (13) takes heavy contact in the paint as he goes for a layup. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Rivaldo Soares high fives a teammate. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Kel'el Ware misses the ball as his opponent goes for a layup. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
N'Faly Dante (1) swings while holding onto the rim after a big dunk. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Quincy Guerrier (13) soars up to dunk the ball. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Quincy Guerrier (13) rises up for an easy dunk. The Oregon Ducks face the Florida A&M Rattlers on November 7th, 2022, at Matthew Knight Arena. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)