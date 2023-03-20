2023.03.17.EMG.JS.WBB.UO.vs.NDSU-3.jpg

Phillipina Kyei prepares to take a free throw. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The team joins together before the start of the 2023 NIT tournament. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Oregon Duck gets the fans ready to cheer on the women's team. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taya Hanson takes a corner three point shot. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taya Hanson (0) goes to high-five Taylor Hosendove (11) after a North Dakota State timeout. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Grace VanSlooten drives into her defender on the way to the hoop. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Te-Hina Paopao dribbles the ball into the offensive zone. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Phillipina Kyei rises above her defender to take a close range shot. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Coaching in his first post season game, Bison head coach, Jory Collins, yells at a ref for a missed call. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taya Hanson wrestles with a Bison in order to gather a rebound. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taya Hanson (0) smiles and points to Endyia Rogers after achieving a triple-double. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The arena erupts after Endyia completes her triple double and receives a standing ovation. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Endyia Rogers waves to the crowd who gives her a standing ovation for her triple double performance. The Oregon Womens Basketball team host North Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena for the first round of the NIT in Eugene, Ore., on March 17th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)