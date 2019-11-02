2019.10.19.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.USC.SH-2.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Juwan Johnson (6) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (68). Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (6) runs back his interception. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) runs up the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Juwan Johnson (6) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trojans wide reciever Dominic David (16) runs upfield. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates a defensive play. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks wide reciever Juwan Johnson (6) catches an open field reception and looks around for opposing Trojans. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks running back Darrian Felix (22) pushes trough a tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands off the ball to running back Travis Dye (26). Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) lays on the ground after getting hit hard. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
Trojans tailback Kenan Christon (23) breaks away from a tackling duck. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

