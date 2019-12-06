2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-13.jpg

The Oregon Duck throws up his hands in celebration. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-12.jpg

Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) prances into the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-11.jpg

Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (6) celebrates teammate Troy Dye's (35) interception. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-7.jpg

A young ducks fan cheers along to shout. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-9.jpg

Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) pounds his chest in celebration. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-5.jpg

Ducks outside line backer Bryson Young (56) tackles Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1). Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-4.jpg

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands off the ball to running back CJ Verdell (7). Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-6.jpg

A ducks fan holds up his O. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-3.jpg

Ducks defensive tackle Brandon Dorolus (97) celebrates his tackle for a loss. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-2.jpg

Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) celebrates his long gain. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-1.jpg

Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) jukes a defending Ute. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-8.jpg

Ducks running back CJ Verdell (7) celebrates one of his touchdowns with teammate Juwan Johnson (6). Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-10.jpg

The oregon duck gets "interviewed" by ESPN radio. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-15.jpg

Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal raises his hat in celebration. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-14.jpg

Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) flexes in celebration. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-17.jpg

Ducks cornerback Haki Woods Jr. (14) celebrates the win onstage. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-18.jpg

Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-16.jpg

The Pac 12 trophy is lifted in the air. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-20.jpg

Ducks inside linebacker Troy Dye (350 bites the rose. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)
2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.SH-19.jpg

Oregon colored confetti covers the sky. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

