2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-1.jpeg

Sophomore Colby Shade mentally prepares in the batters box before his at bat. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-2.jpeg

Josiah Cromwick swings for contact. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-3.jpeg

Tanner Smith slides by the WSU catcher to score an early run on an Oregon triple. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-4.jpeg

Freshman Jacob Walsh walks back to 1st base after getting an out. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-5

RHP Isaac Ayon watches a single fly through the infield. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-6.jpeg

RHP Isaac Ayon throws a pitch in the 4th inning. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-7.jpeg

Catcher Jack Scanlon looks at the WSU bat propped up in the batters box. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-8.jpeg

Anthony Hall dives for a ball that lands foul in right field. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022.  (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-9.jpeg

Josh Kasevich sees the ball off the bat as he makes contact during Oregon’s rally. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022.  (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-10.jpeg

Gavin Grant prepares to hit a pitch. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-11.jpeg

LHP Cam Liss keeps the Oregon runner at 3rd honest. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-12.jpeg

Tyler Ganus prepares to swing during his pinch hitting at bat. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-13.jpeg

Ayon waits for his sign before throwing the pitch. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-14.jpeg

Jack Scanlon catches a pitch as the WSU batter takes it low. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-15.jpeg

Anthony Hall drops his bat as he watches his ball hit well into the outfield. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-16.jpeg

Colby Shade takes some practice swings in the batters box. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-17.jpeg

Colby Shade makes good contact with a ball hit up the middle. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-18.jpeg

Logan Mercado is consoled by a teammate in the dugout after being pulled from the game. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-19.jpeg

Kolby Somers throws an off-speed pitch late into the game. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.24.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsWSU-20.jpeg

Caden Kaelber celebrates emphatically as WSU gets the last out to complete their comeback. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Washington State at PK Park on April 24th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)