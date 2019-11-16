2019.11.16.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.V.UA.SH.-2.jpg

Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates his defensive stop with a teammate. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
The Duck looks cute for the camera. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks Kicker Camden Lewis looks up at the field goal after missing a previous attempt earlier in the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks wide reciever Juwan Johnson (6) celebrates his teammate's touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) cuts upfield for a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) points out possible target players in the Wildcat's offense. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks cornerback Verone McKinley III (23) sets up pre snap. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) catches a pass and looks up field to gain yardage. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Travis Dye (26). Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Wildcats safety Scottie Young Jr (6) runs for yardage off his interception. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
A ducks fan dressed like jesus participates in Shout. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) looks up at the ref confirming his touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks wide recciever Jaylon Redd (30) looks to cut upfield for extra yardage. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) wraps up for a Wildcat for a loss of yards. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.
The Duck charges through the field on a motorcycle as the team rushes onto the field. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
The team emerges from the tunnel with excitement. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) sprints into the endzone for a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates midair with his teammates. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) celebrates with his teammates in the endzone. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) lines up and laces an outside throw. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Energetic celebrations erupt from the student section after an Oregon touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles upfield before rifling off a short pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) breaks free with a blistering run. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) gazes out at the crowd intensely after a breakaway touchdown run. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Verone Mckinley III (23) breaks down into a defensive stance before the play breaks. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (6) sprawls out to wrap up the Wildcat running back. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) waits for the snap in the pocket. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)
Legendary Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota makes an appearance at the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

