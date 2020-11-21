2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-3.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Devon Williams (2) gets wrapped up by a bruin. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-1.jpg

Bruins quarterback Chase Griffin (11) sets up pre snap. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-2.jpg

Bruins running back Brittain Brown (28) dives over the pile up for the touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-4.jpg

Ducks inside linebacker Noah Sewell (1) gets carted off the field after an injury. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-6.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Devon Williams (2) grabs a contested pass. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-5.jpg

The Ducks sideline gets fired up. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-8.jpg

Ducks tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (48) celebrates his touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-7.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Devon Williams (2) grabs a contested pass. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-9.jpg

Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) celebrates his touchdown. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-11.jpg

Ducks wide receiver Bryan Addison (80) sits on the ground after a missed catch. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-10.jpg

Head Coach Mario Cristobal hypes up the team going into the fourth quarter. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-12.jpg

The Ducks sideline is talkative during a timeout. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-14.jpg

Bruins quarterback Chase Griffin (11) makes a throw from the pocker. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-13.jpg

Ducks inside linebacker Dru Mathis (54) wraps up Bruins wide receiver Chase Cota (23). Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-15.jpg

Ducks safeties Bennett Williams (15) and Jamal Hill (19) celebrate an incomplete pass. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-17.jpg

Ducks cornerback DJ James (12) celebrates the defensive stop at the end of the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
2020.11.21.EMG.DLY.FBB.UO.VS.UCLA2-16.jpg

Ducks cornerback DJ James (12) celebrates the defensive stop at the end of the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 21, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

Follow DL Young on instagram @cinematicsonly

Photographer

You may have seen me on Tik Tok, but this is my first priority. Follow along with me @cinematicsonly on all platforms.