Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)

Ducks left fielder Tanner Smith (12) looks to round third. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks left fielder Tanner Smith (31) lays out for a diving catch. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks third basemen Josh Kasevich (45) starts to throw to first. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks first basemen Gabe Matthews (12) makes contact with a pitch. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
An Oregon player smiles in the dugout. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks infielder Josh Kasevich (45) dives back to the bag on a pick off. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks centerfielder Anthony Hall (35) looks to round third and go home. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks catcher Jack Scanlon (2) warms up. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Hunter Breault (47) throws in the late innings. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
A closer look at the swoosh on the uniforms worn by the Ducks. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks third basemen Josh Kasevich (45) warms up. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks designated hitter Kenyon Yovan (21) looks back at the umpire after a call. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Nico Tellache (7) throws from the mound. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks designated hitter Kenyon Yovan (21) begins a run from second. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)

