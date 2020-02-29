2020.02.29.EMG.DLY.BASE.UO.VS.MIL.-7.jpg

Ducks pitcher Robert Ahlstrom (16) throws during warm ups. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Robert Ahlstrom (16) relaxes after throwing a pitch. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks left fielder Tanner Smith (31) gets on base after a bunt. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks third baseman Josh Kasevich (45) warms up on deck. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks left fielder Tanner Smith (31) takes a lead as the pitch is delivered. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks left fielder Tanner Smith (31) walks back to third base. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks first baseman Gabe Matthews (12) gets off the bag as the pitch is released. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks first baseman Gabe Matthews (12) comes home to score. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks catcher Sam Olsson (17) looks to the dugout after a pitch. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks second baseman Sam Novitske (9) hits a fould ball. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)
Ducks designated hitter Kenyon Yovan (21) and first baseman Gabe Matthews (12) hug. Oregon Ducks baseballl takes on Milwaukee at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 29, 2020. (DL Young/ Emerald)

