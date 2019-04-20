2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-1.jpg

Service members practice opening the flag before the game. Oregon Ducks football  plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-2.jpg

Ducks players line up for drills during their pregame practice. Oregon Ducks football  plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-2.jpg

The Oregon Duck rides onto the field. Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-4.jpg

The American Flag is stretched out, covering the field during the national anthem. Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-4.jpg
2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-3.jpg
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-3.jpg

Kicker Henry Katleman (90) warms up during the first half. Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-7.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Mycah Pittman (4) guards the ball from the other team as he falls to the ground. Oregon Ducks football  plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-1.jpg

Quarterback Tyler Shough (12) winds up for a throw. Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-2.jpg

Safety Lucas Noland (38) completes the tackle. Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-5.jpg

Running Back CJ Verdell (7) slips a tackle. Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-6.jpg

A player anxiously swings his helmet on the sideline. Oregon Ducks football  plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-6.jpg

Wide Reciever Mycah Pittman (4) attempts to shake off the tackle. Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-9.jpg

A fan watches a video on the jumbotron. Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-8.jpg

Oregon Ducks wide reciever Mycah Pittman (4) grasps the ball with one hand as he lands on the ground. Oregon Ducks football  plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-12.jpg

Running Back Travis Dye (26) drives through an opening in the defense. Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-9.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Josh Delgado (83) and cornerback Mykael Wright (2) reach for the ball. Oregon Ducks football  plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-10.jpg

Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) runs across the field. Oregon Ducks football  plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-15.jpg

Wide Reciever Jaylon Redd (30) celebrates his touchdown. Wide Reciever Jaylon Redd (30) celebrates his touchdown. Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-5.jpg

Former Oregon Football player Marcus Mariota and The Duck reminisce about the old days as they pose for photographs. Oregon Ducks football  plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
2019.04.20.EMG.BCG.SpringGame-10.jpg

Oregon Ducks football plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Photographer

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

Do you appreciate independent student journalism? Emerald Media Group is a non-profit organization. Please consider a donation to support our mission.
Donate