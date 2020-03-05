2020.03.05.EMG.DLY.MBB.UO.VS.CAL.-14.jpg

Ducks forward C.J. Walker (14) hangs on the rim. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Addison Patterson (22) makes a three pointer and holds the follow through. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Chandler Lawson (13) gets love from the bench after subbing out. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
A young Ducks fan enjoys the game. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) looks to pass. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) gets fouled after going up for a dunk attempt. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks forward Shakur Juiston (10) warms up behind the three point line. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives towards the basket. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) warms up. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives to the basket. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
The Oregon logo on the shrots of a player. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Addison Patterson (22) takes a free throw. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)
Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives to the basket. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on California at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 5, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

Photographer

I'm a photographer based in Oregon but originally from the Bay Area. I'm a current Junior double majoring in Cinema Studies and Advertising.