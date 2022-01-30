2021.01.30.MAS.UOWBBvUSC-3.jpg

Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) looks to make a shot against Trojans guard Rayah Marshall (13). Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Sedona Prince (32) shoots against Trojans defense. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Trojans guard Rayah Marshall (13) attempts to block Ducks offense. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard Maddie Scherr (23) makes a pass to a teammate. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) lunges for a ball after a missed shot attempt. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard Endyia Rogers (4) speaks to the referee after a call. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) is welcomed back onto the court by fans. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard Endyia Rogers (4) works around Trojan defense. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks have a team huddle before the beginning of the third quarter. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) works around Trojan defense. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks forward Nyara Sabally (1) attempts a shot against Trojans defense. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks fans sing along to "Shout" between the third and fourth quarters. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks bench cheer on their teammates after a successful three pointer. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Coach Kelly Graves talks to players on court during a time out. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks cheer hype up the crowd between time out calls. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sydney Parrish (23) searches for a pass. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A ball passes through the net after a successful free throw attempt by Ducks offense. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard Sydney Parrish (33) charges down the court. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks guard Te-Hina Paopao attempts a shot against Trojans defense. Ducks Women's Basketball take on USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Jan. 30, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

