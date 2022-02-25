2022.2.25.EMG.SOH.BSBL.UOvsSaintJohns-4.jpg

In the home opener, the Ducks played on their new turf feild at PK Park for the first time. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team faces Saint Johns, in their home opener on February 25th, 2022, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.2.25.EMG.SOH.BSBL.UOvsSaintJohns.jpg

Colby Shade rounds third base running home to score. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team faces Saint Johns, in their home opener on February 25th, 2022, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.2.25.EMG.SOH.BSBL.UOvsSaintJohns-6.jpg

Ducks Catcher Jack Scanlon suits up and runs out at the top of a new inning The Oregon Ducks Baseball team faces Saint Johns, in their home opener on February 25th, 2022, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.2.25.EMG.SOH.BSBL.UOvsSaintJohns-7.jpg

Adam Maier fires off a pitch. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team faces Saint Johns, in their home opener on February 25th, 2022, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.2.25.EMG.SOH.BSBL.UOvsSaintJohns-2.jpg

Saint Johns' team meets on the mound after a Ducks hitter makes it on base. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team faces Saint Johns, in their home opener on February 25th, 2022, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.2.25.EMG.SOH.BSBL.UOvsSaintJohns-3.jpg

Drew Cowley clebrates with teamates after hitting a home run and sending another runner in. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team faces Saint Johns, in their home opener on February 25th, 2022, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.2.25.EMG.SOH.BSBL.UOvsSaintJohns-5.jpg

A ducks player takes advantage of a pop fly and steals second base. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team faces Saint Johns, in their home opener on February 25th, 2022, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.2.25.EMG.SOH.BSBL.UOvsSaintJohns-8.jpg

Jacob Walsh gets low to catch a pass and tag out a Saint Johns player The Oregon Ducks Baseball team faces Saint Johns, in their home opener on February 25th, 2022, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.2.25.EMG.SOH.BSBL.UOvsSaintJohns-9.jpg

Jacob Walsh warms up outside the dugout waiting for his turn at bat. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team faces Saint Johns, in their home opener on February 25th, 2022, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)
2022.2.25.EMG.SOH.BSBL.UOvsSaintJohns-10.jpg

A Duck's player attempts to steal third. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team faces Saint Johns, in their home opener on February 25th, 2022, at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. (Serei Hendrie/Emerald)

