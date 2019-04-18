2019.04.18.EMG.BCG.BSB.vs.STAN-1.jpg

Catcher Nickolas Oar (23) warms up the outfield prior. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Stanford outfielder Brandon Wulff (29) warms up. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The fading sunlight illuminates second base. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Plastic flags hang in PK Park. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Catcher Aaron Zavala (13) turns towards the dugout after running through first base. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The last reminants of a rare sunny day in Eugene fade away. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Stanford outfielder Kyle Stowers (37) slows down after being thrown out at first. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Batting gloves rest ontop of the stanford dugout. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Stanford right-handed pitcher Will Matthiessen (20) throws a strike. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Stanford infielder Duke Kinamon (12) fails to end the inning with a touch to second or a throw to first. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
The Ducks infield waits between pitches. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Spencer Steer (7) celebrates after hitting a home run. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Sandwhiched between two Trees, Ducks first baseman Gabe Matthews (12) waits for a pitch to be thrown. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
At the plate, Ducks outfielder Tanner Smith (31) prepares to swing. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Stanford outfielder Tim Tawa (21) makes the tag at second. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
Left-handed pitcher Jacob Palisch (39) throws a ball. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
A full moon was visable during tonights game. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on Stanford University at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 18, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

