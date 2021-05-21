2021.05.21.EMG.MAS.DucksBaseballvSTAN-12.jpg

Ducks Outfielder Anthony Hall (35) swings against Cardinal offense. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Infielder Gabe Matthews (12) celebrates a home run hit. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Pitcher Robert Ahlstrom (16) scoops the ball up to throw to first in order to get an out against Cardinal offense. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Outfielder Tanner Smith (31) prepares to hit the ball against Stanford defense. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
PK Park is filled with fans once again. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Cardinal Brendan Beck (20) throws to Ducks offense. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Pitcher Robert Ahlstrom(16) warms up with Catcher Jack Scanlon (2). Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Catcher Jack Scanlon (2) throws the ball to first base in an attempt to get a Cardinal runner out. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Catcher Jack Scanlon (2) makes contact with the ball while batting. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Pitcher Robert Ahlstrom (16) gets ready for the next inning. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks offense score two runs after a home run hit by Ducks Infielder Gabe Matthews (12). Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks players strategize during the fifth inning. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans stand up for a round of applause to celebrate the Ducks win. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks Pitcher Robert Ahlstrom (16) prepares for a pitch. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks First Basemen Gabe Matthews (12) throws to second base. Ducks Baseball take on Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

