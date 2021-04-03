2021.04.03.EMG.MAS.BaseballvsNMS-5.jpg

Ducks outfielder Tanner Smith (31) celebrates as he runs across home base, scoring for Oregon. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Kenyon Yovan (21) prepares to swing against Aggies defense. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Tristan Hanoian (25) celebrates as he scores a run for the Ducks. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks infielder runs to third base after hitting a triple against Aggies defense. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks infielder Josh Kasevich (4) slides into second base. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Kolby Somers (24) warms up after coming in for the final inning. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks first basemen catches a ball to get Aggies infieder Zerek Saenz (3) out. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks offense creeps forward during play. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks bench cheer for their teammates during Oregons turn batting. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks catcher Jack Scanlon (2) warms up with Ducks pitcher before the next inning. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fans sing along to 'Shout' during a break from play. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Aggies pitcher Lyle Hibbitts (34) throws to Ducks offense during the last inning of the game. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks third basemen scoops the ball for a pass to first. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Aggies team members cheer on their offense. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks defense gather for an infield meeting during the final inning. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Cullen Kafka (33) prepares a pitch against Aggies offense. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks fans celebrate the win for Oregon. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks teammates celebrate after their first win of the day. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks warm up before their second game of the day. Oregon Ducks baseball take on the New Mexico State Aggies at PK Park in Eugene, Ore., on April 3, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

