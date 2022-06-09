2022.6.9.UO.EMG.ASW.WS.NCAAT&F-5.jpg

Tripmir Siroki catches air during the pole vault event. Day two of the NCAA Track & Field Championships are held in Eugene, Oregon.
K-State's Emil Uhlin prepares to make a throw at the discus event. Day two of the NCAA Track & Field Championships are held in Eugene, Oregon.
Tripmir Siroki smoothly flies over the bar at the pole vaulting event. Day two of the NCAA Track & Field Championships are held in Eugene, Oregon.
Kyle Garland energizes the crowd before making his jump at the pole vaulting event. Day two of the NCAA Track & Field Championships are held in Eugene, Oregon.
UT Arlington catches some horizontal air time at the pole vaulting event. Day two of the NCAA Track & Field Championships are held in Eugene, Oregon.
BYU's Dallon Vorkink glides over the bar in the pole vault event. Day two of the NCAA Track & Field Championships are held in Eugene, Oregon.
Kyle Garland completes his discus throw. Day two of the NCAA Track & Field Championships are held in Eugene, Oregon.
Leo Neugebaur falls towards the landing pit after making it over the crossbar. Day two of the NCAA Track & Field Championships are held in Eugene, Oregon.
BYU's Dallon Vorkink hits the crossbar on his way down. Day two of the NCAA Track & Field Championships are held in Eugene, Oregon.
Tennesee's Yariel Soto completes his discus throw. Day two of the NCAA Track & Field Championships are held in Eugene, Oregon.