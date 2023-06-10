2023.06.07.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-1.jpg

Temperatures reach a hundred on the sunny Texas track. A spectator protects themselves from the sun with an umbrella as events begin.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-2.jpg

Arkansas athlete, Daniel Spejcher, makes his way down the track to stay alive in a tight competition with the best pole vaulters in the nation.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-3.jpg

Oregon athlete, Rafael Raap, protects himself from the scorching sun as he prepares for a long day of competing in the decathlon.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-4.jpg

The bar is consistently raised as a handful of vaulters keep clearing it with ease.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-5.jpg

Multiple athletes break their own personal records during the pole vaulting section of the decathlon.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-6.jpg

Leo Neugebauer puts on a show in front of the home fans as he clears the bar time and time again with ease.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-7.jpg

The events are broadcasted on ESPN+ for fans who can't make the trip to Austin or rather stay away from the Texas heat.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-8.jpg

Leo Neugrebauer continues to make a mark on his final competition of his college career by clearing the bar with ease.
2023.09.06.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-9.jpg

Lily Jones prepares for the 4x100M relay to help Oregon climb up the rankings.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-10.jpg

Duke runner, Carly King, takes off in front of the heat in the 4x100M really.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-11.jpg

Kyle Garland chalks his hands as he prepares for his last chance to stay alive in the close pole vault competition.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-12.jpg

Garland calls for the fans in attendance to support him and hype him up as he prepares for a big vault.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-13.jpg

Garland successfully makes the jump and continues the impressive battle between only a handful of vaulters.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-14.jpg

Fans are given a show as jumpers keep vaulting with ease.
2023.06.07.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-15.jpg

Spectators are met with the Austin city skyline as they watch the top athletes of the world compete for their college and future careers.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-16.jpg

Daniel Spejcher celebrates as he falls down to the landing pad after an important vault.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-17.jpg

Many vaulters begin to be eliminated due to the bar rising higher and higher. A Texas Tech athlete shows disappointment as he lies next to the bar he knocked out of place.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-18.jpg

Leo Neugebauer goes for a personal record breaking jump to add to his historical decathlon performance. 
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-19.jpg

Neugebauer immediately pops up and celebrates a new personal record and huge point bonus to his decathlon score. 
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-20.jpg

Neugebauer runs off pad and continues his celebration as he is well on his way to a histroric night.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-21.jpg

Oliver Thorner shows frustration as he finishes in 15th place in the pole vaulting competition.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-22.jpg

Yariel Torrado also shows some frustration as he barely gets knocked out of the top three placement in the competition.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-23.jpg

Torrado thanks the officials and shares a laugh after a hard fought pole vault competition.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-24.jpg

As the sun starts to set on the Austin skyline, the sprinters are just getting started with their competitions.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-25.jpg

Athletes wait for the officials to start preparations for the sprinting competitions to begin. As the sun begins to set and the temperature drops, fans begin to fill the stadium to watch the runners.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-26.jpg

Oregon runner, Shana Grebo, throws her "O" as she and her teammates finish third in their heat and qualify for the finals for the 4x100M.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-27.jpg

Jaida Ross smiles with her fifth place trophy that helps propel Oregon up in the total rankings.
2023.06.09.EMG.JS.TRACK.NCAA-28.jpg

Leo Neugebauer celebrates a record breaking decathlon performance. Not only did he break his own personal records in multiple events, but he also broke the German national record, UT decathlon record, NCAA decathlon record, and his performance is now 8th in world history. The top athletes in college meet at the University of Austin for the NCAA National Championship in Austin, TX, from June 7th to June 10th, 2023. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)