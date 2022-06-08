2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-13.jpg

Oregon’s Max Vollmer celebrates after a successful high jump attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-35.jpg

The race marshal fires the starting gun. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-1.jpg

Ayden Owens-Delerme sprints down the straight. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-2.jpg

Kristo Simulask, from Oklahoma, lands in the sand pit during the long jump segment of the decathlon. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-3.jpg

Daniel Spejcher folds as he flies through the air during a long jump attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-4.jpg

Ryan Talbot soars through the air during a long jump attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-5.jpg

Kristo Simulask, from Oklahoma, lands in the sand pit during the long jump segment of the decathlon. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-6.jpg

Arkansas’ Ayden Owens-Delerme holds his position as he performs a long jump attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-7.jpg

Kade McCall, from Kansas State, prepares for a hammer throw attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-8.jpg

Auburn’s Kyle Brown releases a throw. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-9.jpg

Robert Watson winds up for a throw. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-10.jpg

Yariel Soto leaps during the high jump portion of the decathlon. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-11.jpg

Isaiah Martin clears the bar in a high jump attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-12.jpg

California’s Hakim McMorris looks back as he leaps over the bar during a high jump attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-14.jpg

Virginia Tech’s Cole Beck runs as the last leg of its 4x100 team.The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-15.jpg

The relay batons display engraved information about the race. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-16.jpg

Clemson’s Fabian Hewitt and Oregon’s Xavier Nairne battle it out during the 4x100. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-17.jpg

John Petruno, from Michigan State, leads two runners from Washington during the 3,000 meter steeplechase. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-18.jpg

Ryan Smeeton, from Oklahoma State, leaps over the water pit during the 3,000 meter steeplechase. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-19.jpg

Charlotte’s Justin Leaston clears a hurdle. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-20.jpg

Florida State’s Trey Cunningham leaps over a hurdle. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-21.jpg

Oregon’s Micah Williams wins his heat in the 100 meter. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-22.jpg

Rice University’s Alex Slinkman celebrates while falling to the mat after a successful pole vault attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-23.jpg

Duke University’s Erick Duffy holds himself upside down during a pole vault attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-24.jpg

Erick Duffy Celebrates after clearing the bar during a pole vault attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-25.jpg

Akron’s Hunter Garretson holds himself upside down during a pole vault attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-26.jpg

Chalk puffs into the air as Kansas pole vaulter Clayton Simms celebrates after a successful attempt. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-27.jpg

LSU’s Sean Burrell helps Texas A&M’s Moitalel Mpoke up from the ground. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-28.jpg

Javonte Harding reacts after seeing his time. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-29.jpg

Ayden Owens-Delerme races down the track during the 400 meter portion of the decathlon. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-30.jpg

Ayden Owens-Delerme celebrates after breaking the NCAA record for the decathlon 400 meter. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-31.jpg

Notre Dame’s Dylan Jacobs celebrates after winning the 10,000 meter final. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-32.jpg

Texas’ Jon Maas hands the baton to Jonathan Jones during their 4x400 heat. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-33.jpg

LSU’s Aaron Smith begins his leg of the 4x400. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)
2022.06.08.EMG.MAM.NCAAtrack2022-34.jpg

New Mexico’s Rivaldo Leacock begins his leg of the 4x400. The first day of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 8th, 2022. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

Tags