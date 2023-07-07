07.06.2023.EMG.EDB.USATF-12

U.S. Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after setting a world-leading time in the women's 100m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Contestants in the women's 3000m steeplechase climb over the water hazard. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Chari Hawkins competes in the 100m hurdles. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Jadin O'Brien clears the bar in the heptathlon high jump. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Heath Baldwin lands after his decathlon long jump attempt. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Harrison Williams competes in the decathlon long jump. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Drew Piazza rests for a moment before the men's 800m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Oregon alumna and U.S. Olympian Raevyn Rodgers competes in the women's 800m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Honour Finley gets ready for the women's 800m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Charlene Lipsey wins her women's 800m heat. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Taliyah Brooks celebrates after the 200m heptathlon. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
From right to left: Morolake Akinosun, English Gardner, and Jada Baylark cross the finish line during the women's 100m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Kyle Garland takes off from his stance during the decathlon 400m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Mason Ferlic leads the pack during the men's 3000m steeplechase. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Yared Nuguse leads the group during the men's 1500m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023 at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)
Yared Nuguse rests after winning the men's 1500m. The USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships began on July 6, 2023, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon. (Eric Becker/Emerald)

