UO student Robi Robichaud sits in a tree across from the EMU. Cascadia Forest Defenders initiated a week-long tree-sit on April 16, 2019, to protest clearcut logging and climate change on the Unversity of Oregon campus. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
UO student activist Robi Robichaud's feet dangle from an anchored platform up in the tree. Cascadia Forest Defenders and Extinction Rebellion initiate a week-long tree-sit on April 16, 2019, to protest clearcut logging and climate change on the Unversity of Oregon campus. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
An activist named Sydney begins to ascend the tree in front of the Collier House, directly across from the EMU. Cascadia Forest Defenders and Extinction Rebellion initiate a week-long tree-sit on April 16, 2019, to protest clearcut logging and climate change on the Unversity of Oregon campus. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The climbers of the tree said they took three tree-climbing classes through the Lorax Manor co-op before climbing the tree for the protest.Cascadia Forest Defenders and Extinction Rebellion initiate a week-long tree-sit on April 16, 2019, to protest clearcut logging and climate change on the Unversity of Oregon campus. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
"I love trees and I'm not afraid of heights, dude," yells Robi Robichaud in response to a bystander asking her why she is in a tree. Cascadia Forest Defenders and Extinction Rebellion initiate a week-long tree-sit on April 16, 2019, to protest clearcut logging and climate change on the Unversity of Oregon campus. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
The protestors have buckets filled with food for the duration of the demonstration. Some are empty and meant for using the bathroom. "Obviously, not all of them are for food," suggests Robichaud. Cascadia Forest Defenders and Extinction Rebellion initiate a week-long tree-sit on April 16, 2019, to protest clearcut logging and climate change on the Unversity of Oregon campus. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
UO student activists Robi Robichaud (left) yells that she will be up in the tree for "however long it takes." Courtney Kaltenbach (right) says she herself will remain "probably for a couple hours." Cascadia Forest Defenders initiated a week-long tree-sit on April 16, 2019, to protest clearcut logging and climate change on the Unversity of Oregon campus. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
"Forest defense is climate defense": The tree-sitters dropped banners to further their message. Cascadia Forest Defenders initiated a week-long tree-sit on April 16, 2019, to protest clearcut logging and climate change on the Unversity of Oregon campus. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
An activist named Sydney nears the top of the platform that has been anchored on the tree. Cascadia Forest Defenders and Extinction Rebellion initiate a week-long tree-sit on April 16, 2019, to protest clearcut logging and climate change on the Unversity of Oregon campus. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
(Left to right) Student activists named Robi, Courtney and Sydney wave to onlookers. Cascadia Forest Defenders and Extinction Rebellion initiate a week-long tree-sit on April 16, 2019, to protest clearcut logging and climate change on the Unversity of Oregon campus. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

