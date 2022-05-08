2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-4.jpg

Croix Soto (11) prepares to take a free kick. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-1.jpg

Kaitlyn Paculba (9) is pestered by a defender as she tries to get to the ball. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni).
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-5.jpg

Leah Freeman (1) pulls her leg back as she prepares to take a powerful kick towards her teammates downfield. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-7.jpg

Jordan Snyder (28) dribbles the ball with heavy pressure coming from an opposing Western Oregon player. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.Oregon.vs.WesternOregon-12.jpg

Anna Phillips (10) jumps up and above the opposing player and tracks the ball for an incoming header. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-10.jpg

Callan Harrington (12) directs her team as a Western Oregon prepares to throw the ball into play. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-16.jpg

Kess Elmore (18) winds up to center the ball over to a teammate as a defender approaches her. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-6.jpg

Alice Barbieri (23) dribbles the ball away from the defensive zone. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-11.jpg

Western Oregon's goalkeeper leaps up to punch the ball away from danger. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-17.jpg

Lara Kirkby (21) commits a hard foul as she tries to keep an opposing player away from the ball. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-18.jpg

Kaitlyn Paculba (9) leaps over the opposing goalkeeper in hopes to get on the scoresheet. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-8.jpg

Leah Freeman (1) launches the ball downfield after the Ducks were given a goal kick. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-9.jpg

The Western Oregon player quickly changes directions as Kess Elmore (18) defends her. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-19.jpg

Defending Western Oregon player threads her leg through the legs of Zoe Hasenauer (17) in attempt to strip the ball from her. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald) 
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-13.jpg

Callan Harrington (12) tries to get her team on the board with a great scoring chance. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-21.jpg

Megan Rucker (15) holds the ball as she surveys the field in preparation to throw the ball into play. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-14.jpg

Kaitlyn Paculba (9) participates in a pushing contest with an opposing player in hopes to get to the ball first. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-15.jpg

Western Oregon player boxes out Megan Rucker (15) to keep her away from the ball. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vsWesternOregon-22.jpg

Anna Phillips (10) passes to one of her teammates in the defensive zone. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.Oregon.vs.WesternOregon-24.jpg

Callan Harrington (12) jumps up to try to head the ball into the goal while an opposing defender jumps alongside her. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-23.jpg

A Western Oregon defender holds onto the wrist of Zoe Hasenauer as she tries to keep her away from the ball. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2022.5.7.EMG.JS.WSOC.UO.vs.WesternOregon-20.jpg

Both teams scramble as the ball is kicked towards the goal from the corner. The Oregon Ducks Soccer Team Host Western Oregon at Pape Field on May 7, 2022. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)