2021.05.14.EMG.MAS.EugeneSpringNature-5.jpg

Bushes outside the Knight Library are finally in bloom, providing a pop of color for students and faculty. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MAS.EugeneSpringNature-2.jpg

A bush outside a lecture hall in the southern portion of campus is in its ending stages of blooming. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MAS.EugeneSpringNature.jpg

Orange poppies sit in full bloom around the University of Oregon campus. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MAS.EugeneSpringNature-6.jpg

Pink roses serve as decor for Chapman Hall's front entrance. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MAS.EugeneSpringNature-3.jpg

A delightfully named 'Snowball bush' sits in full bloom outside Susan Campbell Hall. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MAS.EugeneSpringNature-4.jpg

Bushes of assorted wildflowers sit comfortably in the shade of large trees. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MAS.EugeneSpringNature-7.jpg

A variety of Rhododendron bushes are located across campus, two of which exist outside Susan Campbell Hall. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MAS.EugeneSpringNature-8.jpg

A large weeping cedar stands tall in the sunshine next to other tree assortments located on the University of Oregons main campus. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MAS.EugeneSpringNature-9.jpg

Yellow and Orange flowers sit beside the road next to the Wild Iris Ridge Trailhead. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MAS.EugeneSpringNature-10.jpg

A plethora of native Oregon trees glow a healthy green as spring continues. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2021.05.13.EMG.CGC.EugeneFlowers-2

California poppies grow in the front yards of Eugene, Ore., residents’ homes near 16th and Mill on May 13, 2021. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.13.EMG.CGC.EugeneFlowers-3

California poppies grow in the front yards of Eugene, Ore., residents’ homes near 16th and Mill on May 13, 2021. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.13.EMG.CGC.EugeneFlowers-4

California poppies fill street medians on 15th and Ferry in Eugene, Ore., on May 13, 2021. These wildflowers are native to California, but can be found growing in neighboring states, including Oregon. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.13.EMG.CGC.EugeneFlowers-5

Bright purple alstroemeriaceae flowers bloom on bushes around Eugene, Ore., on May 13, 2021. Alstroemeriaceae are flowering lily plants native to the Eugene, Ore., area. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.13.EMG.CGC.EugeneFlowers-1

Pink and white flowers bloom on flowering dogwood trees on the University of Oregon campus near the Lillis Business Complex on May 13, 2021. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.13.EMG.CGC.EugeneFlowers-7

Pink garden roses bloom on the University of Oregon campus near Tykeson Hall on May 13, 2021. Blooming on one single stem, garden roses begin to bloom in May and last through the summer. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.13.EMG.CGC.EugeneFlowers-9

Horse chestnut trees are in blossom in Eugene, Ore., on May 13, 2021. Clusters of flowers bloom in May on these deciduous trees. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.13.EMG.CGC.EugeneFlowers-8

Yellow costmary flowers bloom on the University of Oregon campus, just outside of the Lillis Business Complex, on May 13, 2021. Costmary flowers are members of the daisy family, and they bloom throughout the summer beginning in May. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.13.EMG.CGC.EugeneFlowers-10

Hybrid tea roses bloom along Ferry street in Eugene, Ore., on May 13, 2021. The species was created by cross-breeding two types of roses, Hybrid Perpetuals and Tea Roses. Eugene's diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.13.EMG.CGC.EugeneFlowers-6

Bright purple alstroemeriaceae flowers bloom on bushes around Eugene, Ore., on May 13, 2021. Alstroemeriaceae are flowering lily plants native to the Eugene, Ore., area. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Carson Colville/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MLW.EugeneFlowers-1.jpg

The Oregon grape isn’t currently in bloom, but its unique fruit draws attention to it. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MLW.EugeneFlowers-2.jpg

The Oregon grape isn’t currently in bloom, but its unique fruit draws attention to it. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MLW.EugeneFlowers-3.jpg

A range of native and nonnative flowers can be found at Hendricks Park in Eugene, Ore. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MLW.EugeneFlowers-5.jpg

Because of its bright purple color, the Oregon iris pops out amongst a sea of green. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
2021.05.14.EMG.MLW.EugeneFlowers-4.jpg

Hendricks Park is a great place to find an abundance of colorful and unique flowers. Eugene’s diverse range of flora is in full bloom during spring term. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)

