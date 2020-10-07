2020.10.06.EMG.SSG.BLMConcertAndJohnsonHallProtest-01.jpg

Local band The Rude Buddhas performs at Washburne Park in Eugene, Ore. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A speaker reminds members of the crowd to donate to local Black Lives Matter organizations between performances. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Two members of The Rude Buddhas share the microphone during the final song of their set. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Bikers block the road from oncoming traffic to allow protestors to march up 18th Avenue. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
The driver of a passing car raises their fist in support of protestors marching up 18th Avenue. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Three protestors are chained to the north entrance of Johnson Hall as part of an overnight demonstration. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A group of protestors begins a demonstration in which they are chained to the main doors of Johnson Hall. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A protestor secures their banner above the north entrance of Johnson Hall. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Two protestors affix a banner to the entrance of Johnson Hall. It reads “Reclaim UO, not affiliated w/ student grp.” A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Literature is provided for attendees of the Johnson Hall protest. One pamphlet reads, “40 Ways to Fight Fascists: Street-legal tactics for community activists.” A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
One of the protestors chained to the doors of Johnson Hall addresses the crowd. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Sizzle Pie pizza boxes and caution tape surround protestors as they remain chained to the doors of Johnson Hall. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A speaker leads the crowd in protest songs as they gather outside of Johnson Hall. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Demands of the protestors are outlined in small handouts. Their demands are for the University of Oregon administration to, “Divest from fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy. Disarm UOPD as a first step to disbanding the entire institution. Democratize their board of trustees and create a university accountable to students, staff, faculty, and the surrounding community.” A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Protestors gather around Johnson Hall on the morning of Oct. 5 after having spent the night in front of the building. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Three protestors are wrapped in blankets after having spent the night chained to the north entrance of Johnson Hall. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A protestor who spent the night in front of Johnson hall reads a pamphlet as they drink their morning coffee. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Food and drinks are leftover from the previous night’s protest at Johnson Hall. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Food and cold brew coffee are provided for protestors who spent the night in front of Johnson Hall. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
Protestors converse with one another after spending the night on the steps of Johnson Hall. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
A sticker placed on the Johnson Hall sign reads “Overturn SB 270. Democratize the Board of Trustees.” SB 270 refers to a senate bill that determines how the University of Oregon’s governing board operates. A Black Lives Matter benefit concert and subsequent protest take place on the University of Oregon campus and in surrounding areas on Oct. 4, 2020. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)