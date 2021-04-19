2021.04.09.EMG.IME.SpringComparison.jpg

The lawn out front of Lillis Hall is a popular place for students to relax and enjoy the outdoors campus. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
Left to right: Audrey Ettel, Laura Tuffli, Ethan Heckman and Sasha Kartman wear masks and socially distance while sitting together on campus. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Douglass, one of the ten wings of the Walton Dorm Complex, is surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms during the spring. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
One student’s dog, Oreo, explores campus and greets people passing by. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Lillis Hall, home to the University of Oregon’s school of business, is known for its vibrant yellow Oregon logo. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
Tulips and flowers surround the walkways around campus. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Students are allowed to study both inside and outside of the EMU. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Students sit on the EMU lawn and walk through campus. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The amphitheatre is located right outside of the Erb Memorial Union and is a popular gathering place for students. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
The outdoor basketball courts located next to the Walton Complex are an alternative to the indoor courts at the Student Recreation Center. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
The sand volleyball and basketball courts are packed with students as the day comes to a close. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
A bench located between the Walton Complex and Carson Dining Hall is passed by hundreds of students daily. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
Campus traffic is busy as students head to meet friends or get dinner. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
Plant life occupies this beautiful area outside of Carson Dining Hall. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
Cascade Hall is the home to the University of Oregon’s school of Architecture. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
The lawn out front of the Erb Memorial Union, a very popular place for students to enjoy the outdoor scenery on campus, now has an option for outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
In front of Knight Library, students play frisbee. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
The lawn between Knight Library and Lillis Hall is a popular place for students to relax and enjoy the outdoors campus. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Ian Enger/Emerald)
Students walk the grounds in front of the Knight Library after a year of change. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Blooming flowers indicate the start of a vibrant spring on campus. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Students enjoy a socially distanced lunch on the lawn beside Friendly Hall. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Students walk down University street during the vibrant beginnings of Spring in Eugene, Ore. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A sign of encouragement hangs over University St. to remind students and guests to follow COVID-19 precautions. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Students are once again enjoying the EMU amphitheater's seating. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
A biker enjoys a morning ride through the now lively campus. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Students once again cross the intersection beside Allen Hall. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
The Erb Memorial Union is now open to students. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Fellow ducks welcome the spring weather, and students, back to campus. After a year of adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are back to spending time on the University of Oregon campus and enjoying the spring weather. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
