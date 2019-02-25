2019.02.25.SNOW-1.jpg

A car is buried under snow in the morning. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.25.SNOW-2.jpg

Shoes on a wire collect the falling flakes. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.25.SNOW-3.jpg

Footprints follow a track on Walnut Street. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.25.SNOW-4.jpg

A snowman holds a beer, with Juul pods for eyes and a OCCU glowstick for a nose. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.25.SNOW-5.jpg

Car tracks lead up Walnut Street. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.25.SNOW-6.jpg

UO students sled down a hill. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.25.SNOW-7.jpg

UO students sled down a hill. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.02.25.SNOW-8.jpg

UO students drive by pulling tubes. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Snow

A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.EMG.HMW.Snow

Dakota enjoys a snowy walk. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)
2019.02.25.SNOW-9.jpg

A firetruck struggles up a hill. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
2019.2.25.EMG.MMM.SnowDay-1.jpg

Students gather on the EMU lawn to build snowmen. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.2.25.EMG.MMM.SnowDay-2.jpg

A tiny snowman lies behind the science building. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.2.25.EMG.MMM.SnowDay-3.jpg

Snow fills the courtyard behind Allen Hall. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.2.25.EMG.MMM.SnowDay-5.jpg

Students run out of the way as snow cascades down from the trees. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.2.25.EMG.MMM.SnowDay-6.jpg

Snow falls from trees all around campus. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2019.2.25.EMG.MMM.SnowDay-7.jpg

Students crowd Taylor's bar while wearing their snow gear. A snow day ensues as UO cancels classes on Feb. 25, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

Photographer

Henry Ward is a third year student at the University of Oregon and is pursuing his dream of becoming a tour photographer and videographer. Follow him on Instagram: www.instagram.com/henry_m_ward

