2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-12.jpg

Huskies forward Noah Dickersonn (15) hugs Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) after an extremely tense fight for the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

 Benjamin Cooper Green
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW.jpg

The mask of Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) reflects the arena lights during player introductions. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-2.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) lays on the ground after losing his ballance in the early minutes of the first half. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-13.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) reacts to forward Kenny Wooten's (14) defensive prowes. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-3.jpg

Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) waits to inbound the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-4.jpg

Ducks guard Victor Bailey Jr. (10) looks for an open passing lane. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-5.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) stumbles out of a Husky dog pile.Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-6.jpg

Ducks forward Miles Norris (5) blocks the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-7.jpg

Huskies guard David Crisp (1) stands up after being knocked to the ground. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-8.jpg

Huskies guard Jaylen Nowell (5) dunks the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-9.jpg

Huskies guard Jaylen Nowell (5) reacts following his dunk. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.MLW.MBB.vs.UW-7.jpg

Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33) makes a basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.MLW.MBB.vs.UW-2.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) blocks an opposing pass. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.MLW.MBB.vs.UW-3.jpg

Huskies guard Jamal Bey (0) dribbles the ball around Ducks forward Francis Okoro (33). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.MLW.MBB.vs.UW-5.jpg

Huskies forward Dominic Green (22) prepares to pass the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.MLW.MBB.vs.UW-4.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) launches the ball toward the hoop. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.MLW.MBB.vs.UW-1.jpg

University of Oregon men’s basketball team takes the court. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.MLW.MBB.vs.UW-6.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) aims for the basket. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.MLW.MBB.vs.UW-8.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) protects the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.MLW.MBB.vs.UW-9.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) travels with the ball as Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) blocks Huskies forward Sam Timmins (33). Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.MLW.MBB.vs.UW-10.jpg

Ducks forward Louis King (2) loses control of the ball as Huskies guard Jamal Bey (0) and Huskies forward Noah Dickerson (15) surround him. Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Marissa Willke/Emerald)
+21 
2019.01.24.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-14.jpg

Huskies guard Matisse Thybulle (4) drives towards the hoops. `Oregon Ducks men’s basketball takes on University of Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

Photographer

Benjamin Green is a third generation photographer who first picked up a camera at the age of 4. Currently Ben is finishing up his last year at University of Oregon, graduating with a degree in History.

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate