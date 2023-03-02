2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 2

Endyia Rogers looks to pass the ball to Taya Hanson at the top of the key early in the first quarter. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 7

Taya Hanson shoots a fadeaway jumper against Arizona guard. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 6

Taylor Hosendove (#11) recenters her teammates after a controversial foul call against Oregon. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 3

Cheers erupt from the Oregon Pit Crew behind Chance Gray after hitting a momentum shifting three pointer late in the first quarter. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 4

Te-Hina Paopao drives baseline against Arizona's Madison Conner. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 5

Taya Hanson and Oregon Women's Basketball Staff celebrate a Chance Gray three pointer. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 8

Taya Hason (Left) encourages a frustrated Chance Gray (Right) after an Oregon timeout. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 9

Chance Gray (#2) hits a three pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 10

Chance Gray (#2) roars in celebration of hitting a third qurter buzzer beater. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 11

Te-Hina Paopao celebrates hitting a three late in the fourth quarter. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 12

Te-Hina Paopao (Left) runs to the sideline after the fourth quarter to celebrate with Kennedy Basham (Right). Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 13

Senior Taya Hanson celebrates with the home crowd after Oregon's win over Arizona. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 14

The team celbrates at center court post win over Arizona. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 15

Te-Hina Paopao and Assistant Coach Jodie Berry celebrate theOregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald) Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/Daily Emerald)
2023.23.2.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.AU - 1

The Oregon Ducks win the opening tipoff against the Arizona Wildcats. Oregon Women's Basketball team host Arizona at Matthew Knight Arena. (Skyler Davis/ Daily Emerald)